PARK RIVER, N.D. (Valley News Live)- Recreational and medical marijuana has been hot topics in North Dakota. States along with countries are legalizing it. Even today, Canada started retail marijuana sales, according to the NBC-affiliate

Marijuana infused tampons could be an option at dispensaries in North Dakota if Measure 3 passes this November.

"I'd be first in line. I just want to be able to have that one week a month to not be hunkered down in pain. I want to be functional," says Stephanie Carlson, Park River resident.

Stephanie Carlson suffers from severe menstruation cramps every month. She says she even has to stay home from work it gets so bad.

"On a monthly basis, I'm dealing with not just one day of pain, two days of pain. It can be anywhere between five and ten days of extreme pain," says Carlson.

Foria is one company aimed to get women, like Carlson, the relief they need. Not just for menstrual cramps, but for pelvic related pain and lower back pain.

Foria already sells suppository products in California and Colorado and if Measure 3 passes in North Dakota this November, it could be sold here as well.

"If legalization were to happen, women like her, women like me, women like you, everybody, all women can have this option to not be in pain," says Carlson.

Jason Johnson, an OB-GYN says inserting a marijuana infused tampon has potential good aspects for pain, but it has a recreational side to it that may be unwanted. This is because the product is infused with 60 milligrams of THC and 10 milligrams of CBD.

"Because it has 10 milligrams of CBD oil, that actually counter-acts the THC. And because the way our bodies are absorbing it, the way that it's used a suppository it's not getting you high," says Carlson.

But in a drug test, it would show up positive because there is THC in the product.

Johnson says using this product could cause a small chance of irritation, but Carlson says it's only used for a short period of time.

"You insert it for 15 minutes, and people have been saying they notice it from 8,10, to 20 minutes to take affect. And then you remove it and use a normal tampon just like always," says Carlson.

A box of 4 marijuana-infused Foria tampons will cost $44.

