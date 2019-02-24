NORRIS, Tenn. — It might be sunny, but the water is still rising.

Norris Lake is expected to get to 10 feet above full pool, and some marinas are having to shut off electricity to get ready.

At Norris Dam Marina, boat owners can't get on the dock to check their slips.

"Two weeks ago, you could see 20, 30 foot of dirt, that's how low it was," Jimmy Cardwell said, surveying the marina from shore.

Marina workers say they've been here around the clock, making sure cables and power lines have enough slack so they don't snap as the water goes up.

TVA forecasts the lake will be at 10 feet above full pool on Tuesday.

It's not releasing much water yet because there's already too much flooding downstream.

Terri Stemple has a floating house at the marina.

"Within a day and a half, it came up about 15 feet," she said. "This should be all parking lot, but since it came up so fast in the last two days, this is all under water now."

She says the water got this high back in 2017.

"But that was in April, two years ago," she said. "This is February. This should be at winter pool right now, and right now, it's way up above summer."

These days she takes a boat to shore or rides her water bike.

But not everyone is inconvenienced by water.

Overlooking the dam high above the marina, 86-year-old W.P. Thurman is among those soaking up the sunshine.

"I can't remember as much rain as long as it [did]," he said. "I love it. I like the sunshine."