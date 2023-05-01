Knoxville celebrates two decades of the Market Square Farmers' Market

To recognize two decades of homegrown food and one-of-a-kind items, the city is recognizing the market in various ways.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is celebrating 20 years of the Market Square Farmers' Market.

The market, which is managed by the non-profit Nourish Knoxville, runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The open-air farmers market features fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, pasture-raised meats, coffee, crafts and more.

To recognize two decades of homegrown food and one-of-a-kind items, Knoxville is "spreading a dash of Farmers' Market flavor" throughout downtown.

The market isn't just an opportunity for local farmers to sell their goods, it oftentimes is the beginning of new businesses. Throughout May, downtown businesses that got their start in the Market Square Farmers' Market will have window decals. At each location, scan the QR code to learn about the business's market history and register to win prizes.

You can also win prizes by sharing a memorable moment or memorable find from the market. Drop a note about it in the Farmers' Market Fan Mail mailbox on Market Square and you'll be entered automatically.