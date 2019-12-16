KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of aspiring rockstars took to Scruffy City Hall for the School of Rock's "Scruffy City Holiday Bash."

The music school's performance groups played a concert of classic rock hits: Prince, Michael Jackson, THE WHO, and medleys of British rock and metal classics.

Kim Faerber, a "band mom," said the students' musical confidence is making a big impact.

"The confidence they have gained from playing is amazing," Faerber said. "It has made so many other things so much easier...school plays...they have all the confidence in the world, just from the experiences they have from the School of Rock."

Organizers accepted food donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.