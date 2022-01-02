Marriott Hotel hailed as another addition to growing downtown Knoxville tourism, business scene

The building underwent renovations after operating for decades as a Holiday Inn at World's Fair Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Another destination hotel has joined the downtown Knoxville skyline.

On Tuesday morning, business and hospitality officials celebrated the opening of the new Marriott brand hotel in the decades-old property that once housed a Holiday Inn by World's Fair Park.

The new black exterior projects a smart, elegant image on Henley Street.

The multimillion-dollar makeover comes as the city gets ready to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair. The building overlooks World's Fair Park and is across the street from the Knoxville Convention Center.

It also coincides with a surge in recent years in downtown visitors and downtown hotels. Several have opened in recent years within blocks of each other, many offering amenities like rooftop gardens and a 21st century style.

The hotel, which after remodeling has gone up in rooms to 302, is owned by Rockbridge Hotel Development. The firm also owns the high-end Tennessean hotel, formerly a state office building, right next door.

The Marriott includes gathering space for the Maker community, said Mark Field, senior vice president of investor development & experience with the Knoxville Chamber.