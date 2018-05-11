Knoxville — Martin Daniel narrowly defeated Greg Mackay for Tennessee's 18th House District.

Unofficial results show Daniel's victory came out of less than 1,000 votes.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Voters living in Tennessee's 18th House district have a clear choice Tuesday.

State Rep. Martin Daniel is a Republican who touts the state's success under Republican leadership. Opponent Greg Mackay, a longtime Democratic leader in the Knox County, thinks the state can do more to help the less fortunate and those trying to get by making $10 or $12 an hour.

Their race is among a handful being closely watched in the state, although the GOP is in no danger of losing control of either the state House or the state Senate.

Daniel, a lawyer who owns a sign business, is seeking his third two-year term. He's made headlines during his time for his criticism of movements and leadership at the University of Tennessee and for pushing GOP rival Steve Hall during a Knoxville radio interview in 2016 when seeking re-election.

Earlier this fall during an appearance on WBIR's "Inside Tennessee" public affairs program Daniel said improving education for children and addressing the state's ongoing opioid crisis were priorities he wanted to work on.

Mackay is a realtor and former administrator of the Knox County Election Commission. He's been involved in local Democratic activities for decades.

Mackay said how the state educates children is a top issue. He said he 'd like to serve as a force of cooperation between Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature.

On "Inside Tennessee", he added he would have supported expanding health care to more Tennesseans as Gov. Bill Haslam unsuccessfully championed a couple years ago.

Daniel reminded Mackay that in fact he was the one who had won an endorsement from Haslam to win the 18th District House seat.

