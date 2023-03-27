Hanging Mary the elephant: TN town wrestles with legacy of circus animal's death

Mary was killed in 1916 after she grabbed, slammed, and stomped her handler.

The story really started in Kingsport, they say. That's where they should have done the hanging.

Yes, the elephant died here, they say. But we're not the ones that killed her.

"This is a subject that's hard to talk about because we were never allowed to speak on it," Erwin said.

Erwin's great-uncle witnessed the 1916 hanging and wrote about it in a report that appeared days later in a Knoxville newspaper.

"It's a misunderstood tragedy," said Martha Erwin, curator of the Unicoi County Heritage Museum and adjoining Clinchfield Railroad Museum.

WBIR sought permission last month from rail yard owner CSX to look for Mary's burial site. No, came the answer. It's private property, a CSX spokeswoman at headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, replied.

Dead more than 100 years, Mary remains a fascination today. Her story has been featured on National Public Radio, in documentaries, a play, the tabloid National Enquirer, newspapers in Europe, and in Ripley's Believe It Or Not.

When witnesses were satisfied she'd died, they rolled her body down the far west side of the yard, dropped her in a freshly dug pit and covered her up.

On the afternoon of Sept. 13, 1916, a Clinchfield Railroad man hoisted her up on a chain from a 100-ton wrecking derrick in the Erwin rail yard and hanged her. Thousands watched.

It was curtains for the elephant. Sparks couldn’t keep a murderous Mary.

Billed with showbiz hyperbole as "The Largest Living Land Animal on Earth," Mary proved a star attraction for Sparks until she killed a man in Kingsport, Tennessee. He made her mad, so she snatched him off her back with her trunk, flung him to the ground and stomped on his head.

An Asian elephant of 20-some years, Mary performed for Sparks World Famous Shows to audiences from Warsaw, N.C., to Bangor, Maine, to Velva, N.D., and all points in between. It wasn't the Greatest Show on Earth, but it always drew a crowd when the train pulled into town.

Many have tried to find her. Many are the myths about her.

Buried near a creek on the west side of the wide Erwin railyard is a circus elephant.

Circus elephant kills her keeper amid big crowd :

Sparks World Famous Shows hired Walter "Red" Eldridge on Sept. 11, 1916, in St. Paul, Virginia.

Eldridge, it appears, was a rolling stone -- a handyman, janitor and porter at a hotel in town, historian and author Charles Edwin Price wrote in his 1992 account "The Day They Hung the Elephant." Red lived in St. Paul but it appears he came originally from the Midwest.

When the circus eased into St. Paul for the day, Eldridge jumped at the chance to hire on as an assistant elephant handler. He knew nothing about pachyderms.

The next morning, the circus train made the 55-mile trip over to Kingsport, a town of about 5,500 tucked in the northeast corner of Tennessee.

Sparks was not a big circus. By author Price's reckoning, it used about 10 rail cars, traveling annually throughout the South, Midwest, Upper Midwest and New England.

Charlie Sparks, who inherited the big top from his father in the 1890s, could boast of "20 funny clowns," acrobats, barking seals and a handful of elephants, including Mary, records in the Archives of Appalachia at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City show.

Sparks newspaper ads proclaimed it "The Show That Never Broke A Promise," complete with "Perfect specimens of the Earth's most curious creatures gathered together into one immense menagerie."

Crowds loved 5-ton "Big Mary," and Sparks loved showing her off. She was worth thousands of dollars to the showman, never mind the rumors that she'd killed at least one man in the past.

She pitched the ball in mock baseball games. She took a lead role in the parade whenever the show came to town.

On this particular September day, Eldridge rode Mary’s back for a stroll through town. It was almost certainly one of the few times he'd ever ridden an elephant, let alone Mary.

The assembly made its way through Kingsport. Onlookers watched from the side. Among those was a country girl of about 5 years old named Alma Brown.

Alma's mother had carried her into town in a buggy to see the circus, her first time ever.

"They were bringing 'em up Sullivan Street, taking them to water," Brown told WBIR's "Heartland Series" host Bill Landry years later. "My mother and a lot of other folks had their children up in these paths to watch the elephants being taken to be watered."

Mary led the elephant group. She spotted a watermelon rind off to the side. She made up her mind to march over and get it.

The greenhorn Eldridge had a stick that was supposed to help him control Mary. He poked her on the head to keep her moving, Brown recalled.

"When Mary reached over with her trunk to put that (rind) in her mouth, he took his pick and punched her behind the ear and wouldn't let her have that watermelon skin. She took her trunk and just deliberately reached up, wrapped it around him, brought him out and slammed him down in that gravel road," Brown said.

The Bristol Herald Courier ran a front-page story that afternoon with a Kingsport dateline.

The first sentence read: "The mad fury of an elephant when seized with an unwonted thirst for the blood of its keeper, as is sometimes related in fiction, was witnessed here at 4 o'clock this afternoon as a ghastly reality. Walter Eldridge, a Virginia mountaineer, 36 years old, was the victim."

The crowd retreated in horror. They feared she'd go on a rampage.

"It looked like, the best I can remember, that man's body splattered all over that gravel road. She slammed him down there so hard," Brown told WBIR.

Mary calmed down long enough for circus hands to gain control of her.

A blacksmith, hearing all the commotion, stepped out and fired repeatedly with a pistol at her. The bullets had little effect on her tough hide, Price wrote.

Witnesses, having seen a foreign animal suddenly squash the life out of a man, began calling for her death, Brown said.

In two days, Sparks was supposed to be in nearby Johnson City, but that town quickly made it known it wanted nothing to do with a killer elephant.

Charlie Sparks had little choice. He could get rid of Mary or risk financial ruin and permanent bad press.

The show went ahead that night in Kingsport -- with Mary in it, according to Price. It was her last performance.

The next day, Sparks elected to head to Erwin as previously scheduled and string her up by a derrick, or "big hook," used to right wrecked cars. The heavy-duty derrick would meet the circus in the Erwin yard.