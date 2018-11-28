Animal control workers in Maryville took a unique approach to address complaints of an invasive bird species taking over a neighborhood.

Workers broke out the propane cannons to try to remove European Starlings that have overstayed their welcome.

"Every year we are in the migratory path and they like it here so we have to try to get them to a different area," Maryville Animal Control Officer, Marcus Walker, said.

While the technique to evacuate the birds might seem a little odd it is definitely effective

"These things make it sound like we're in a war zone," Marcus Walker said.

Animal control sets up a propane cannon, aims it toward the trees where the birds are, and the sound is what drives them off.

"The boom goes off so they fly off and they want to get back in to roost and then it catches them in 30 to 40 seconds," Eddie King with Maryville Animal Control, said.

"Usually doing this for a week will move them and they'll go to another area," Walker said.

The main reason some consider this bird a pest is because of the mark they leave behind.

"There is a health hazard. They get big enough to where their droppings can cause health issues and the noise can be tremendous when there is a lot of them in," Marcus Walker said.

It's not only their droppings that causes concern, they have the potential to drive the native birds off.

"They compete with other native species for food and they can actually reduce the native species because the food supplies is gone," Marcus Walker said.

Animal control has been doing this for over a decade and they'll continue to do it until these birds find a new place to call home.

