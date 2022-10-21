x
Alcoa City Schools to host Community Resource Fair

Credit: WBIR

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa City Schools is hosting a resource fair for the community on Friday, Oct. 21. 

The purpose of the fair is to empower students' families by giving them information regarding resources.

The fair is taking place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at Alcoa High School.

These resources will offer mental and physical health services, financial services, employment opportunities and academic resources and support. 

Multiple organizations are distributing information. These organizations include the McNabb Center, the National Alliance on Mental Health, Blount County 4-H, Blount County Office on Aging, Maryville Housing Authority and many more. 

