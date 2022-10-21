Alcoa City Schools to host Community Resource Fair

The fair is taking place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at Alcoa High School on Friday, Oct. 21.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa City Schools is hosting a resource fair for the community on Friday, Oct. 21.

The purpose of the fair is to empower students' families by giving them information regarding resources.

These resources will offer mental and physical health services, financial services, employment opportunities and academic resources and support.