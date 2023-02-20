BCSO: Missing teen may be in Maryville area

According to the BCSO, 16-year old Holly Piper was last seen on February 19.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — 16-year-old Holly Piper is missing, according to a Facebook post by the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The BCSO said that Holly and her sister came to Knoxville on February 18 to visit a friend.

On February 19 at about 3am, Piper went to Cookout on Cumberland Avenue where Holly’s boyfriend, William “Dylan” Usry, picked her up, according to the BCSO.

The BCSO described Usry's vehicle as a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with rust spots on the roof and a Tennessee license plate with the number BMM5038.

The BCSO says Piper and Usry may be hiding in the Maryville or Lenoir City areas or may be trying to make their way to Newton, Mississippi where Usry’s father lives.

If Piper and Usry or their van are spotted, the BCSO asks that you call 911.

Have you seen Holly Piper? Holly & her sister came to Knoxville on 2/18 to see a friend. On 2/19 at 3 AM they went to CookOut-Cumberland Av where Holly’s BF, Wm “Dylan” Usry drove up. She jumped into his '99 white Dodge Caravan-TN BMM5038 w/rust spots on the roof & they took off. pic.twitter.com/SCj8qwDYbf — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) February 20, 2023