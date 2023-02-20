BCSO: Missing teen may be in Maryville area

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — 16-year-old Holly Piper is missing, according to a Facebook post by the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
The BCSO said that Holly and her sister came to Knoxville on February 18 to visit a friend.
On February 19 at about 3am, Piper went to Cookout on Cumberland Avenue where Holly’s boyfriend, William “Dylan” Usry, picked her up, according to the BCSO.
The BCSO described Usry's vehicle as a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with rust spots on the roof and a Tennessee license plate with the number BMM5038.
The BCSO says Piper and Usry may be hiding in the Maryville or Lenoir City areas or may be trying to make their way to Newton, Mississippi where Usry’s father lives.
If Piper and Usry or their van are spotted, the BCSO asks that you call 911.
If you have any information on where they may be hiding, you can submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers.