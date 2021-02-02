Blount Co. FY21-22 budget would expand fiber network to schools, not increase taxes

Mitchell said the new budget would not include any tax increases. If the budget is approved, all 21 schools would get the improvements within the next year.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A $242 million 2021-22 budget sent to the Blount County Commission includes a recommendation to expand the county's fiber network to each school in the county school system.

Mayor Ed Mitchell said the project would add 17 miles of fiber connections to the high speed network connecting Blount County government buildings.

"This is the culmination of a years-long effort by my office to create a fiber network that connects all government, public safety, and school buildings in Blount County, he said. "Of the 21 county schools, 18 will be able to take advantage of these improvements within the next two months. The remaining three, which are Prospect Elementary, Walland Elementary, and Townsend Elementary, are expected to be brought into the fold within the next twelve months."

Mitchell said the new budget would also not include a tax increase and would still pay off debt.

"I’ve already stated it, but I am so proud that we have sent a balanced budget to the Commission that has no tax increase, no use of fund balance and no new debt, and we continue to pay down our current debt," he said.