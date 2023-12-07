Blount County leaders look to revitalize downtown Maryville in effort to keep younger population

There are currently more than a dozen new projects under development in downtown Maryville.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Business and community leaders in Blount County say Maryville will look completely different in the next decade.

They are working to add more places for people to live, work, and play. All of this is in an effort to keep young people in the county and to support economic growth.

Right now there are more than a dozen projects in different stages of development in downtown Maryville. Some of them are still just concepts while others are almost finished. All of them, though, with the same goal of encouraging college students and young professionals to stay in Blount County.

James Tomiczek is one of the developers working on some of the new projects. He calls Maryville home, but it is a home that has become an empty nest.

"I have two daughters in their 20s," Tomiczek explained. "One recently moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and my other daughter is living in downtown Knoxville right now. I would love to have my kids here."

Tomiczek is now working to revitalize the downtown area—not just to keep families together—but also to hold on to local talent.

"There is a great demand for young, smart, energetic people to come in and work here," he said. "So we are trying to keep some of those instead of having to, for lack of a better term, import them from other cities and communities throughout the area."

Tomiczek estimates somewhere close to $100 million is being invested in the area.

Some of the projects, like the William Bennett Scott Building—which will be a mixed-use building with commercial/retail space on the bottom and residential space above— intend to give people a place to work and live. Site work there is scheduled to begin in September.

Other projects are tailored towards proving a place for play, like the Greenway Village. The idea is for it to be a smaller version of Knoxville's Market Square with an ice cream shop, an Italian restaurant, a pub and shops. It will be located between the Maryville City Building and the amphitheater. Work is set to begin in August.

The goal, Tomiczek said, is to get more people to call Maryville their forever home, but without losing that small-town charm.

"The area needs to grow," he emphasized. "If you do not grow, you are eventually going to die. But, I want the characteristics—the friendly characteristics, the community feeling, I want all that to stay."

These are some other projects under development in the area: