Blount County leaders look to revitalize downtown Maryville in effort to keep younger population

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Business and community leaders in Blount County say Maryville will look completely different in the next decade.
They are working to add more places for people to live, work, and play. All of this is in an effort to keep young people in the county and to support economic growth.
Right now there are more than a dozen projects in different stages of development in downtown Maryville. Some of them are still just concepts while others are almost finished. All of them, though, with the same goal of encouraging college students and young professionals to stay in Blount County.
James Tomiczek is one of the developers working on some of the new projects. He calls Maryville home, but it is a home that has become an empty nest.
"I have two daughters in their 20s," Tomiczek explained. "One recently moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and my other daughter is living in downtown Knoxville right now. I would love to have my kids here."
Tomiczek is now working to revitalize the downtown area—not just to keep families together—but also to hold on to local talent.
"There is a great demand for young, smart, energetic people to come in and work here," he said. "So we are trying to keep some of those instead of having to, for lack of a better term, import them from other cities and communities throughout the area."
Tomiczek estimates somewhere close to $100 million is being invested in the area.
Some of the projects, like the William Bennett Scott Building—which will be a mixed-use building with commercial/retail space on the bottom and residential space above— intend to give people a place to work and live. Site work there is scheduled to begin in September.
Other projects are tailored towards proving a place for play, like the Greenway Village. The idea is for it to be a smaller version of Knoxville's Market Square with an ice cream shop, an Italian restaurant, a pub and shops. It will be located between the Maryville City Building and the amphitheater. Work is set to begin in August.
The goal, Tomiczek said, is to get more people to call Maryville their forever home, but without losing that small-town charm.
"The area needs to grow," he emphasized. "If you do not grow, you are eventually going to die. But, I want the characteristics—the friendly characteristics, the community feeling, I want all that to stay."
These are some other projects under development in the area:
- Armory Building on Ellis Avenue – Entertainment venue featuring bowling, full bar, golf simulator, shuffleboard, cards, fire pit, restaurant and roof deck for gathering.
- Blount Partnership Mill – Creation of meeting space and utility shed/storage behind the Blount Partnership building. It will be reminiscent of the former flour mill that was located along Pistol Creek.
- The Tower – Former Ruby Tuesday building which has been remodeled and currently housing iX Systems on three floors and Smith & Wesson on two floors. Expected to add 300 employees to downtown at full capacity.
- Maryville College Downtown Campus – Will house its hospitality and regional identity programs. Opens in 2024 with beer brewing classes.
- 131 E. Broadway – Current home to Lambert’s Pies and Bake Shop which will move to the basement of the building. Construction has begun but concepts for the building are being discussed as to whether it turns into retail or dining. There is also an area for office space.
- Bridge Park Condos – Located on the site of the former Daily Times building on Harper Ave. It will have 52 luxury units consisting of 1-2-3 bedrooms. Residents can get on the greenway and ride bicycles to Springbrook Farm.
- 102 E. Broadway at the corner of Broadway and Cusick. – This building will be turned into a mercantile-type facility to highlight some of the 900 artisans in the area. The idea is for it to be a hub for artisans with a food market and a consignment shop.
- SDR Management Group – Local investors Ashley and Ray Schwartz own Foothills Milling Co., Two Doors Down, Hot Rods 50’s Diner and the Palace Theater. They also own property around Foothills Milling that faces the greenway and are looking for ways to capitalize on that access. They also have plans for renovating the Palace Theater space.
- French Bakery – Located next to Bella on Broadway Ave., this has a retail front for grab-n-go meals and a sit-down option. Bakery is located in the basement.