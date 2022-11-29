BCSO: How to avoid falling victim to package theft during the holiday season

One tip that the Blount County Sheriff's Office shared was coordinating a drop-off time with the shipper.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is sharing ways residents can avoid becoming a victim of package theft this holiday season.

"As the holiday shopping season picks up and we begin ordering more items online, your packages, if left unattended, are more susceptible to being stolen by criminals," BCSO said in a Facebook post.

Here are some tips from BCSO:

Coordinate a drop-off time with the shipper.

Establish a good relationship with your neighbors. When you or your neighbors are expecting a package, you can be there for each other and place packages in a safe place.

When you or your neighbors are expecting a package, you can be there for each other and place packages in a safe place. Sign up for Fed-Ex Delivery Manager, UPS My Choice and USPS Informed Delivery. These apps let you know where your package is in the delivery process and when it will be delivered.

These apps let you know where your package is in the delivery process and when it will be delivered. Use lockers if available. Some shippers have designated pick-up locations where packages can be stored in secure lockers. Amazon utilizes hub lockers and UPS has UPS Acess Point.

Some shippers have designated pick-up locations where packages can be stored in secure lockers. Amazon utilizes hub lockers and UPS has UPS Acess Point. Doorbell and surveillance camera systems are also options.

Have the package shipped to your work address, if your employer will allow it.

BCSO said they have not seen a lot of porch thefts so far this season. However, they do acknowledge that thefts have become "all too common" as online shopping increases.