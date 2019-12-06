MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of the 8-year-old boy killed on Monday in what Maryville Police are calling an apparent murder-suicide took to Facebook to share her thoughts during this heartbreaking time.

Miranda Reagan wrote "this was mental illness" and asked friends and family not to hate her husband, James Reagan, who was found in a bed with their son, Clark, with gunshot wounds in their Savannah Village home.

According to court filings in Blount County, the mother had filed for divorce back in January. In the filings, she said she was concerned her husband was misusing medication.

"Compassion is the remedy for anger," she wrote in the post.

Reagan offers a reflection on motherhood, saying "it's Jesus and that's all...not how many veggies your kid ate or if you had them doing daily devotions or any of the other items we try to the good-mom checklist."

She also thanks the community for all the hugs and messages, saying "love has held me up."

She says she is "crushed" and "afraid to go to sleep" because she has to remember all over again when she wakes up.

However, she ends by leaning into her faith, acknowledging that Clark is in a better place and asking for continued prayer.