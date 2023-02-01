U.S. Marshals: Fugitive from Indiana caught in Maryville

Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Indiana fugitive was arrested in Maryville on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shawn Carter-Mincy was wanted out of Knox County, Indiana, for shooting a family member twice with a handgun during a domestic dispute, USMS said.

Carter-Mincy was charged in Indiana with "aggravated battery with substantial risk of death, unlawful carrying of a handgun – prior felony conviction and residential entry break and enter dwelling," according to USMS.

The USMS Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force (SMFTF) said it received a tip that Carter-Mincy was hiding out in West Maryville.

Carter-Mincy was found inside his truck in the driveway of a residence in the 600 block of Old Glory Road, USMS said.

Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office and SMFTF were able to take him into custody after he tried to flee, USMS said.