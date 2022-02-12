Maryville Animal Control to relocate birds with propane air cannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville residents might hear a loud boom in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap Street area beginning Friday, Dec. 16.
The Maryville Police Department Animal Control will be conducting bird control for the "next couple of weeks," according to a post from MPD on Facebook.
Bird control consists of using a propane air cannon to produce a loud boom throughout the area.
The process will not harm any wildlife. It persuades the birds in the area to relocate, MPD said.
If you have questions, please contact the Maryville Animal Shelter at 865-681-2241.