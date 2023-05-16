MPD: Maryville Food City cleared after bomb threat

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Nothing was found after a bomb threat at a Maryville Food City Tuesday morning, the Maryville Police Department said.
The threat happened at the West Broadway Food City, according to MPD.
Police evacuated the grocery store and the Blount County Sheriff's Office said its bomb detection K-9 team assisted.
On Sunday, a Greeneville Food City also received a false bomb threat.
Food City CEO Steven Smith released this statement regarding the threats:
“We take all threats of this nature very seriously. Our protocol is to immediately evacuate the store and turn the matter over to the Police Department. Unfortunately, this causes a huge inconvenience for our customers and can also be very dangerous to first responders. We will do everything in our power to work with authorities to see that the perpetrators are caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."