MORE: Keith Gordon was last seen on September 23rd, on Alnwick Blvd in Maryville. He may be traveling in a 2010 silver Toyota Corolla with TN TAG BCZ 1997.

If you see Keith or the vehicle, call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/Z3FG84aALB