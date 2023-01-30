TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old

Jcyon Rogerson is believed to be with 31-year-old Alisha Jones, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning.

8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI.

The TBI said Rogerson was last seen in Maryville on Sunday, Jan. 29. He was wearing grey shorts, a green jacket and black tennis shoes.

Rogerson is believed to be with 31-year-old Alisha Jones. She is his non-custodial mother, according to the TBI.

Jones is 5 foot 8 inches, 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is currently wanted by the MPD for custodial interference, the TBI said.