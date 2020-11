According to officials, Thor went missing from his handler's backyard in the Indian Warpath Rd/ Reagan Mill Rd area on Friday, Nov. 27 around 11:30 p.m.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department is asking for help to find its missing K-9, Thor.

According to officials, Thor went missing from his handler's backyard in the Indian Warpath Rd/ Reagan Mill Rd area on Friday, Nov. 27 around 11:30 p.m.

The dog is friendly by nature and normally not aggressive unless provoked or given commands, according to Maryville Police.