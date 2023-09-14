'Potential threat' reported in McGhee Tyson Airport parking garage, nearby school placed on lockdown

McGhee Tyson spokesperson Becky Huckaby said that the threat was called into the Blount County 911 Center around 8:30 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A potential threat in the McGhee Tyson Airport's parking garage was called into the Blount County 911 Center Thursday morning, according to airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. and flights are not being impacted, Huckaby said.

A nearby school, Clayton Bradley Academy, was placed on lockdown by the Alcoa Police Department out of an abundance of caution, the school told WBIR.

The school is asking that no one come to campus until the incident is resolved.