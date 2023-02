A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for 86 y/o Christopher Sweeney.



He has a condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



If you see him, call the BCSO at 865-983-3620 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/A8m3eunUJB