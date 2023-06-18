BCSO: Investigation underway with FAA after small, single-engine plane crash in Seymour Air Park

Three people were on board and all managed to get out of the plane on their own, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small, single-engine plane crashed at Seymour Air Park on Saturday evening, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene around 8:38 p.m. They saw the plane land in a cow pasture with no fire present, according to John Linsenbigler, with SVFD.

Three people were on board and all three managed to get out of the plane on their own, SVFD said. They all had minor injuries, with one being taken to a hospital for minor head injuries.

The plane was leaking fuel and SVFD worked with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to help contain the crash and clean up, SVFD said.