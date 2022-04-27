THP: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blount County

A driver in a Kia Soul was traveling from Big Springs Road and attempting to crossover West Lamar Alexander Parkway when they failed to yield.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a wreck on West Lamar Alexander Parkway on Sunday.

Ronald Cooper, a 65-year-old, died on Sunday, April 24 after he hit a vehicle while driving a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The wreck happened around 2 p.m., according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The preliminary report states that a driver in a Kia Soul was traveling from Big Springs Road and attempting to crossover West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Cooper was traveling on that parkway when the Kia Soul driver failed to yield the right-of-way. This caused Cooper to strike the side of the Kia Soul.