The Armory in Maryville to reopen as new restaurant/entertainment venue

The restaurant/ bar/entertainment venue is expected to open in late Summer 2024, according to a release.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Armory on Ellis Ave in Maryville is reopening as a restaurant and entertainment space, called "The Armory," according to a release.

The restaurant/ bar/entertainment venue is expected to open in late Summer 2024, according to a release.

The Armory will feature a 4,500-square-foot rooftop deck and a 1,000-square-foot patio – plus six bowling lanes, officials said.

Officials said it represents around $10 million of investments in the city and will create 120 to 150 new jobs.