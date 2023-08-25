The Armory in Maryville to reopen as new restaurant/entertainment venue

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Armory on Ellis Ave in Maryville is reopening as a restaurant and entertainment space, called "The Armory," according to a release.
The restaurant/ bar/entertainment venue is expected to open in late Summer 2024, according to a release.
The Armory will feature a 4,500-square-foot rooftop deck and a 1,000-square-foot patio – plus six bowling lanes, officials said.
Officials said it represents around $10 million of investments in the city and will create 120 to 150 new jobs.
Bart and Marti Fricks of Knoxville will own and operate the venue, according to a release. Fricks currently owns and operates the popular and award-winning Jaboni’s Pizzeria locations in Maryville and Knoxville. He previously served as the chief operating officer for a local restaurant chain operating.