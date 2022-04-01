Maryville City Schools grades 8-12 going virtual for rest of week due to absences

MARYVILLE, Tenn — Maryville High School and Maryville Junior High School will move to remote learning for the rest of the week starting January 19 due to a high number of staff absences, Maryville City Schools announced.
MCS said it filed a waiver with the Tennessee Department of Education on Tuesday to approve the move to virtual learning for grades 8-12. Grades K-7 will still learn in-person at school.
"Due to high absentee rates among teachers, assistants, cafeteria staff, and bus drivers, we must take this action to ensure students in grades 8-12 continue to receive rigorous and engaging instruction," MCS said. "Our older students will be able to engage digitally from their homes with our teachers providing digital instruction from the classroom by following the same schedules and instructional patterns used for onsite instruction. This will also allow us to use available resources to serve in-person learners and cover staffing issues at the other schools."
MCS said Maryville HS and JHS will communicate digital learning plans with parents, saying it will check attendance in the lower grades and adjust as needed.