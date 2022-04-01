Maryville City Schools grades 8-12 going virtual for rest of week due to absences

MCS said it filed a waiver with the Tennessee Department of Education on Tuesday to approve the move to virtual learning for grades 8-12. Grades K-7 will still learn in-person at school.

"Due to high absentee rates among teachers, assistants, cafeteria staff, and bus drivers, we must take this action to ensure students in grades 8-12 continue to receive rigorous and engaging instruction," MCS said. "Our older students will be able to engage digitally from their homes with our teachers providing digital instruction from the classroom by following the same schedules and instructional patterns used for onsite instruction. This will also allow us to use available resources to serve in-person learners and cover staffing issues at the other schools."