Dr. Bryan Coker will become Maryville College's 12th president.

Coker currently serves as the vice president and dean of students at Maryland's Goucher College. The North Carolina native holds degrees from the University of Tennessee, University of South Carolina and Rhodes College.

“I could not be more honored, excited and exceptionally proud to be named the 12th president of Maryville College,” he said. “I am immensely grateful for and sincerely humbled by the confidence and trust that the Search Committee and the Board of Directors has demonstrated in me. And for that vote of confidence, I want to offer a most sincere and heartfelt thank you. To become part of the Maryville College story – a story spanning over 200 years – is such a tremendous honor.”

Coker said he believes Maryville College is in a great place to foster partnerships with local businesses.

"I see this as a thriving area, a very pro-business area. I think the opportunities for partnerships are immense here, so I think folks need to keep an eye on Maryville College," he said.

Coker will take over for president Tom Bogart, who announced his departure back in July after serving in the position for 10 years.

