MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The severe storms over East Tennessee Saturday have passed... but their effects haven't.

In Maryville, the Triangle Office Park is without power. One business in the park is Foothills Childcare and Pre-School -- and staff members said the city will be working until Tuesday to fix it. The school will need to stay closed on Monday.

Staff members said they're making calls to parents by candlelight. They're also working to replace batteries in exit lights and fire alarms.

Staff member Allen Swank said not all of the school's operations were affected, but important technology like computers is still down.

"Thank God that we don't rely 100% on technology," Swank said. "We actually have paper contact forms so that we can reach out to everyone. But computers are not up, now we're going to go back and try to get everything running again."

Swank says parents who haven't been able to get in touch with them by phone can reach out through the school's Facebook page.

