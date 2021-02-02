Maryville Driver Services Center closed until Aug. 16 due to "health reasons"

The closest locations to the Maryville branch of driver services are in Knoxville.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone in Maryville who needs to renew their driver's license or other kinds of driver services may need to drive to Knoxville.

The Maryville Driver Services Center temporarily closed Friday after due to health reasons, officials said. A sign outside the branch said they would reopen on Aug. 16.

Other locations are located in Knoxville and are listed below:

Knoxville/Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center - 7320 Region Lane

Knoxville/Knox County Clerk East Town Office (duplicates and renewals of non-commercial driver licenses only)

Knoxville/Knox County Clerk Halls Office (duplicates and renewals of non-commercial driver licenses only)