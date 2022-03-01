Maryville father works to get family back from Ukraine

Adrian Camerton said his wife and three kids successfully crossed the boarder into Poland Monday.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A man in Maryville says hasn't seen his wife or children in almost a month after they left for Ukraine.

Adrian Camerton worked as a journalist and political analyst in Ukraine from 2005 to 2020. That's where he met his wife Veronika Zavada. They have three children together. Matthew Zavada, 10, is in fourth grade at Coulter Grove, Mark Zavada, 6, is in first grade at Sam Houston, and Evelina Zavada, 5, is in pre-K Sam Houston.

Veronika left early February to be at her father's bedside in her native village of Mala Derevychka, Liubar district, Zhytomyr region of Ukraine (143 miles west of Kyiv.)

"I was telling her not to go. I was really worried about it," he said.



Entering what is now a war zone, Camerton said his wife boarded an airplane to Ukraine with their three children, Matthew, Mark, and Evelina.



"My daughter is five years old and looked back at me and just did this kind of wave," he said, both feeling a sense of uncertainty in their goodbye.



The four headed to Ukraine after receiving word Veronika's father was terminally-ill, Camerton said.



"She was distraught because she couldn't be with him and at the same time she was compelled to go be with him," he said.



A native to Ukraine, Veronika set forth on a mission to see her father before he died.



"Every day the war drums are beating louder and louder, but she was steadfast at his bedside," Camerton said.



As the sound of war drums grew closer, Camerton tried to get them home before Saturday but Veronika wasn't ready to leave her father's side.

"[If we] had we moved it up, she would've been in the capital city at the time of the bombing,” he said.



Veronika's father died as the bombing started. Camerton was worried they wouldn't make it out of Ukraine safely.



"There are all these scenes on TV and the internet of these long lines of thousands of people," he said.