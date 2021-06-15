Maryville man, 19, drowns in Fort Loudoun Lake

The incident happened in an area known as "The Silos" off Weatherspoon Road in Blount County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Maryville man drowned Monday night in a section of Fort Loudoun Lake in Blount County.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office identified the man was Chase R. Clear.

He'd been swimming in an area known as "The Silos" off Weatherspoon Road in Louisville, according to the BCSO.

Authorities were called about a possible drowning soon after 8 p.m. Monday to the boat ramp on Weatherspoon.

"When deputies arrived, Chase’s friends advised they were swimming near The Silos, which are located about 130 yards from the shore, when Chase Clear began having difficulty swimming and slipped beneath the surface of the water," the BCSO's announcement Tuesday states.