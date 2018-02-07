A Maryville man is a millionaire after picking five lucky numbers.

Jack Canfield knew he'd won something after he checked his numbers after the Powerball drawing on June 30. He had matched five white numbers, but not the Powerball.

He called his son, Todd, who did a quick internet search to find out.

“I asked him if he was sitting down,” said Todd, who owns a commercial glass company with his father. “Then I told him he was a millionaire.”

Jack, who plays the Powerball occasionally, plans to save and invest most of his winnings... after he splurges on a new vehicle for his wife!

Jack bought the ticket at the E-Z Stop Food Mart, located at 2028 E. Hunt Road in Maryville, The store will get a $5,000 prize for selling the winning ticket.

Previous story

Someone out there in East Tennessee might be a million dollars richer (excluding taxes, of course)!

The Tennessee Lottery said an unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket is out there from the June 30 drawing. The ticket was sold at an E-Z Stop Food Mart at 2028 East Hunt Road in Maryville.

Once again, no winner has come forward to claim it, so if it's yours -- congratulations!

You can find the winning numbers on the Tennessee Lottery's homepage.

© 2018 WBIR