Maryville motorcyclist killed, one other injured after crash on Lamar Alexander Parkway

THP said the motorcycle crossed over the line into the other direction before being hit by an SUV.

WALLAND, Tenn. — A Maryville man is dead and another person was injured after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Blount County Monday afternoon.

According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was driving down the East Lamar Alexander Parkway just past Walland at Fencerail Gap around 1:24 p.m. Monday when it crossed over the yellow line while trying to negotiate a right curve.

The SUV swerved toward the right shoulder to try and avoid a crash, but the report said the motorcycle struck the left corner of the vehicle and slid across the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 59-year-old Joseph Hartmeyer, was pronounced dead. THP said he was wearing a helmet.