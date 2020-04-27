First responders transported a man to the hospital after he was pinned underneath his van Monday morning.

According to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, police, Maryville Fire an AMR received a call around 10:45 a.m. of a pedestrian stuck under a van at the Walmart on Highway 411.

Police said the man had tried to jump start his vehicle by crossing the terminals on the starter, which caused the van to move forward about 6 feet -- knocking him over and pinning him underneath.

Police used a jack to free the man. Crisp said the man had other medical conditions, so he was taken to UT Medical Center.