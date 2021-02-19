Maryville police asking for help finding missing elderly couple

92-year-old Doris Heitman and her 96-year-old husband Louis were last seen driving into Maryville Monday on Alcoa Highway.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly couple that disappeared Tuesday.

According to the MPD, 92-year-old Doris Heitman and her 96-year-old husband Louis were last seen driving into Maryville Monday on Alcoa Highway around 11 a.m. They were last heard from on Tuesday, February 16.

Police said they drive a light blue four-door 2009 Lincoln Continental.