Maryville Police Department searching for missing K9

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville Police Department said it is searching for one of its missing K9s.
According to officers, K9 Eunice's handler took Eunice out of the car for a relief break during overnight hours. Once Eunice was out of the vehicle, he encountered several coyotes and a fight broke out.
Officers said Eunice was last seen pursuing the coyote pack in the area of Sevierville Rd and S Washington St. The handler lost sight of Eunice once he entered a wooded area and reported hearing another fight break out.
Maryville Police said it is unsure if Eunice has been injured. Anyone with information on Eunice's whereabouts is asked to call 911.