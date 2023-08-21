Maryville Police Department searching for missing K9

According to MPD, K9 Eunice was last seen pursuing a pack of coyotes near Sevierville Road and South Washington Street.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville Police Department said it is searching for one of its missing K9s.

According to officers, K9 Eunice's handler took Eunice out of the car for a relief break during overnight hours. Once Eunice was out of the vehicle, he encountered several coyotes and a fight broke out.

Officers said Eunice was last seen pursuing the coyote pack in the area of Sevierville Rd and S Washington St. The handler lost sight of Eunice once he entered a wooded area and reported hearing another fight break out.