Maryville Police Dept. says several homes evacuated due to gas leak

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department said that several homes were evacuated Wednesday after a gas leak in the area of Grandview Drive and Tuckaleechee Pike.

They said that crews are expected to work until late evening to repair the leak. Atmos Energy was also on the scene to help until repairs are completed, officials said. The company distributes natural gas in several areas across the southeast, as well as in Texas and Colorado.

Officers are detouring traffic around the area and detour signs are in place, officials said.