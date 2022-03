MPD said that Izzabelle Jenkins-Chambers was last seen on Wednesday, March 9 around 9:30 a.m.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Izzabelle Jenkins-Chambers of Maryville was last seen on Wednesday, March around 9:30 a.m. on Andrea Drive, police said.

She is described as 5'01" and 115lbs. and wearing black shorts, black leggings, a black hoodie, yellow tennis shoes and carrying a black duffel bag.