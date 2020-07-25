x
Maryville Police searching for missing 20-year-old man, last seen at Pearson Springs Park

The Maryville Police Department said that they are looking for Trenton Ryback, 20, from Maryville. He was last seen Thursday afternoon.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man Friday.

They said that Trenton Ryback, 20, from Maryville, was last seen at Pearson Springs Park on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. Police said he was walking from the Pavillion towards Montgomery Lane.

Ryabck is 6'4" and weighs 120 pounds, and police said he was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with information about Ryback's location should call 911, or Lt. Detective Carlos Hess at (865) 273-3831.

