Maryville leaders unveil public art display honoring police officers, firefighters and public safety workers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville leaders gathered at the city's municipal building on Friday to honor public safety workers with a new public art installation. During the event, leaders also held a memorial for officers and firefighters who died, along with a 21-gun salute.
The art installation is designed to honor public safety workers and memorialize people who died while serving. It includes statues made of bronze, designed by a Minnesota company that specializes in making monuments for the military and for public safety workers.
They stand on a memorial wall dedicated to Maryville police officers who died while on duty. Four officers died while on duty since the Maryville Police Department was created on April 6, 1907. They are listed below, along with the dates they died.
- Officer Kenneth Ray Moats - 08/25/2016
- Officer John Michael Callahan - 02/21/1981
- Officer Barton Coker - 01/02/1938
- Marshal J. Henry Clemens - 08/25/1911
The project was possible through a donation from Bob Hansen and Eunice Hansen, according to a release from officials. It said they approached the director of public safety, Chief Tony Crisp, with a donation and he received full support from the city council to make it a reality.