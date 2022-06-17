Maryville leaders unveil public art display honoring police officers, firefighters and public safety workers

The statues are at the Maryville Municipal Building and the unveiling ceremony included a memorial officers, firefighters and a 21-gun salute.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville leaders gathered at the city's municipal building on Friday to honor public safety workers with a new public art installation. During the event, leaders also held a memorial for officers and firefighters who died, along with a 21-gun salute.

The art installation is designed to honor public safety workers and memorialize people who died while serving. It includes statues made of bronze, designed by a Minnesota company that specializes in making monuments for the military and for public safety workers.

They stand on a memorial wall dedicated to Maryville police officers who died while on duty. Four officers died while on duty since the Maryville Police Department was created on April 6, 1907. They are listed below, along with the dates they died.

Officer Kenneth Ray Moats - 08/25/2016

Officer John Michael Callahan - 02/21/1981

Officer Barton Coker - 01/02/1938

Marshal J. Henry Clemens - 08/25/1911