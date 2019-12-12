The Maryville City School District is planning on undertaking a major district expansion project in 2020, and is looking to receive feedback on the options being considered.
On Monday, the Maryville School Board heard results from a study addressing the district's steady growth on Monday. The school board said $4.8 million over summer 2019 to build additions to John Sevier Elementary and Foothills Elementary -- and is getting ready for work slated on Sam Houston Elementary and Maryville Academy in the summer of 2020.
Those projects alone aren't enough to keep up with the district's steady growth, though, so the district is looking to start working on a more ambitious expansion project in the near future.
Cope Architecture presented planning study results at the meeting, which went over eight potential options. Some included expanding classrooms across its biggest schools. Others proposed combining Maryville Junior High and Maryville High School and building new intermediate schools or a middle school.
Some proposed converting MJHS and/or MHS into a 'college classroom model.'
The school board said it is hoping to have bids ready for review at the March 2020 meeting, which would select a company to complete whichever option is chosen and fund a portion of the work for the fiscal year.
The board will be listening to feedback from teachers, administrators, parents, students and the community on these options first -- and expects to present the feedback in Spring 2020 before deciding on which route to take.
Here are the options being considered:
- Option 1
- 8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston
- 8 classroom expansion at Montgomery Ridge
- 8 classroom expansion at MJHS
- 8 classroom expansion at MHS
- Total: $14 million
- Option 2
- 8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston
- Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-6
- Construct new (7-8) middle school
- Combine MJHS and MHS in two school campuses
- Total: $39 million
- Option 3
- 8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston
- Convert CGIS to middle school (grades 7-8)
- Construct new intermediate schools (grades 4-6)
- Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-6
- Combine MJHS and MHS in two school campuses
- Total: $31 million
- Option 4
- 8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston
- Construct new intermediate school
- Convert both MJHS and MHS to “college classroom model”
- Total: $28.5 million
- Option 5
- 8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston
- Construct new intermediate school
- Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-8
- Combine MJHS and MHS in two school campuses
- Total: $28 million
- Option 6
- 8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston
- Construct new Jr. High School (grades 7-9)
- Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-6
- Current MJHS converted to grades 7-9
- Convert MHS to “college classroom model”
- Total: $31.25 million
- Option 7
- Construct a new K-4 elementary school
- Reconfigure all elementary schools to grades K-4
- Reconfigure intermediate schools to grades 5-7
- Convert MJHS and MHS to “college classroom model”
- Total: $18.5 million
- Option 8
- Construct new K-4 elementary school
- Reconfigure all elementary schools to grades K-4
- Reconfigure both intermediate schools to grades 5-7
- Build 8 additional classrooms at MJHS
- Convert MHS to “college classroom model”
- Total: $21.25 million