The Maryville City School District is planning on undertaking a major district expansion project in 2020, and is looking to receive feedback on the options being considered.

On Monday, the Maryville School Board heard results from a study addressing the district's steady growth on Monday. The school board said $4.8 million over summer 2019 to build additions to John Sevier Elementary and Foothills Elementary -- and is getting ready for work slated on Sam Houston Elementary and Maryville Academy in the summer of 2020.

Those projects alone aren't enough to keep up with the district's steady growth, though, so the district is looking to start working on a more ambitious expansion project in the near future.

Cope Architecture presented planning study results at the meeting, which went over eight potential options. Some included expanding classrooms across its biggest schools. Others proposed combining Maryville Junior High and Maryville High School and building new intermediate schools or a middle school.

Some proposed converting MJHS and/or MHS into a 'college classroom model.'

The school board said it is hoping to have bids ready for review at the March 2020 meeting, which would select a company to complete whichever option is chosen and fund a portion of the work for the fiscal year.

The board will be listening to feedback from teachers, administrators, parents, students and the community on these options first -- and expects to present the feedback in Spring 2020 before deciding on which route to take.

Here are the options being considered: