MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville teen is receiving care at UT Medical Center after she was thrown from the bed of a truck.

It happened on Farris Road last week.

Zoey Bynum was riding in the truck when the driver swerved to miss a deer.

Her father said she has several broken bones and severely injured her brain.

Tim Bynum has been posting on his public Facebook page everyday since October 15th--when his daughter Zoey was in a terrible accident.

The Maryville Police Department said that driver was under 18 years old.

He's asking for thoughts and prayers, because he said the doctors can't do any more for her.

Ron Scarbro is the Branch Manager at the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security's Driver's Service Center.

"Too many times, it doesn't end well for folks," Scarbro said.

He encourages parents to make sure their young drivers are aware of the rules of the road.

That's one reason why the state has the Graduated Driver's License program.

It places restrictions on young drivers before they turn 18.

It has three levels--the learner's permit, intermediate restricted and your regular license.

"Now you no longer can just go in, take your learner's permit test back in the day, get in the car, all the sudden you leave a licensed driver," Scarbro said. "Now, you need to work into that. You need to work through these tiers."

Scarbro said the restrictions give new drivers time to get comfortable behind the wheel.

They include only having just one passenger, and not driving after 11 p.m.

That is lifted after a year.

"Don't just get to know what they need when they come in, birth certificate, financial responsibility and all that," Scarbro said. "Get to know what's expected of them. Learn the tiers."

He said the knowledge can save lives.

"Information is no good if we don't use it and apply it," Scarbro said. "It's just information. But if we use it, it becomes safe practices that we can instill in ourselves and our children."

The Maryville Police Department says while it is legal to ride in the back of a truck bed over the age of 12, people should be very cautious when they choose to do it.