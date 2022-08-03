Knox County Schools drops mask mandate after federal judge amends order to new CDC guidance

Judge Ronnie Greer amended an order after both the plaintiffs and defendants in the September 2021 lawsuit agreed to suspend the mask mandate.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools said it is no longer requiring students or teachers to wear masks after a federal judge on Monday amended his order in line with new federal health guidelines.

Judge Ronnie Greer amended an order after both the plaintiffs and defendants in the September 2021 lawsuit agreed to suspend the mask mandate as the case goes through mediation.

KCS said it would no longer require masks in schools shortly after the judge approved the amendment, saying students and staff can still choose to wear one.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently downgraded Knox County and several other East Tennessee counties to a "medium" community-level threat level. With that downgrade, health leaders said most people could stop wearing masks and people at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should speak with their doctors about prevention methods.

The federal mask mandate for @KnoxSchools has been temporarily lifted, effective immediately. This means that masks will not be required, until further notice. Please note that students and staff may still wear a mask if they choose. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) March 14, 2022

At a school board meeting last Monday, Gary Dupler, the Knox County Deputy Law Director, said the plaintiffs who asked a federal judge to implement universal masking requirements last year in Knox County Schools, per recommendations from the CDC, indicated they would be open to suspending the mandate while the case goes through mediation.

Dupler told the school board that both plaintiffs and defendants agreed on suspending the mask mandate, but did not agree on why it should be suspended.

Dupler said the law director's office doesn't think kids in Knox County Schools should be required to wear masks at all. He said the plaintiffs think the mask mandate should be based on CDC guidelines.

On Tuesday, Justin Gilbert, the lawyer who originally sued Knox County Schools to require people to wear masks, said he's working with the Knox County School Board on language about "lifting the mask mandate during the negotiation period." Gilbert said that is in progress.

Judge Greer on Monday granted the joint motion to lift the mask mandate until mediation is concluded. He said if circumstances should change before that happens, the plaintiffs would still be able to reinstate their preliminary injunction or seek a modified preliminary injunction.

"The parties’ joint request for modification of the Court’s preliminary injunction is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control’s current guidance, which now states that mask-wearing should be a matter of “personal preference” in communities where the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is low," he said.