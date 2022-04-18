Masks no longer required on KAT buses following federal judge's ruling in Florida

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask requirement covering airplanes and public transportation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, officials announced that riders on Knoxville Area Transit buses would no longer be required to wear masks.

The announcement comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

KAT previously required masks on buses and said they would continue offering masks to anyone who asks for one. They said the CDC still recommends wearing masks on public transit, despite the judge's decision.

Masks will also no longer be required at KAT facilities, including the Knoxville Stations Transit Center. Drivers will also not be required to wear masks, according to officials.