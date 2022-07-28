'Tennessee hearts for Highland Park' | Tennessee Truckster honors mass shooting victims by decorating car, driving to Illinois

Dave Moore, known by many as "Coach," is transforming his car into a memorial to show support for a city shattered by gun violence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is heading to Highland Park, Illinois.

Dave Moore, known by many as "Coach," is transforming his car into a memorial to show support for a city shattered by gun violence. On July 4, a gunman shot and killed seven people in Highland Park during a parade.

Coach is taking his station wagon—Truckster.

Coach designed Truckster to look like the Griswold family's car in the 1983 movie "National Lampoons Vacation." He said the purpose of Truckster was to make people laugh or smile.

However, after the Highland Park shooting, he decided to use his vehicle for a new purpose.

"Throughout scripture, it says we are supposed to bring joy and happiness to others," Coach said. "So, here is the answer to bringing joy and happiness to others."

Coach added big hearts to Truckster to represent the lives lost and smaller hearts to represent the wounded. A teddy bear on top of Truckster is wearing a shirt that says "Tennessee hearts for Highland Park."

"I can only imagine what they're going through and I just want to show some love and support and care and reverence from all of us to all of them," Coach said.

Coach is asking people from Tennessee to donate Tennessee apparel to the community in Highland Park to let them know their Tennessee neighbors are thinking about them. He is also accepting any notes or cards at Hound Dogs in West Knoxville.

You can connect with Coach on the "Tracking the Truckster" Facebook page.

Coach plans on setting off for Highland Park early next week and will be there by August 4. He plans to meet with the mayor, first responders and veterans during his visit.