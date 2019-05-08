KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Robbie Paschiewicz and Lisa Plawchan are both connected to firearms and the laws surrounding them but in different ways.

Paschiewicz owns Knoxville Gun Range, and he's a gun advocate.

Plawchan is the spokesperson for the East Tennessee chapter of Mothers Demand Action For Gun Sense in America, which advocates for reducing gun violence.

"It's a very difficult time in today's society," Paschiewicz said.

"Enough is enough," Plawchan said. "We need common-sense gun laws."

Paschiewicz is a gun advocate and believes the person pulling the trigger, not the gun, is the problem.

"It's not a gun issue, it's the people," Paschiewicz said. "I have customers here that own dozens of guns. I have customers here that own one gun. None of them, to date, has gone out and harmed anybody for any reason whatsoever to the best of my knowledge. And if all of those gun owners, millions of gun owners, aren't doing anything wrong, it's not a gun issue."

But Paschiewicz said he supports more background checks. He said law-abiding citizens shouldn't mind the extra security.

Lisa Plawchan with Mothers Demand Action For Gun Sense in America agrees.

"Unlicensed dealers should have the same requirements as licensed dealers to sell firearms, and I think people buying firearms have no issue with that at all," Plawchan said. "This is common sense."

She said gun owners need to be responsible, and politicians need to pass strong reform.

Senate Democrats are now pushing majority leader Mitch McConnell to end summer recess and call lawmakers back to vote on stricter background checks.

The House passed the bill back in February.

The Senate hasn't taken it up yet.

The bill would require background checks to be done in most person-to-person firearm transfers--including at gun shows.

Plawchan said it's needed.

"I would encourage our two U.S. Senators, Senator Alexander, Senator Blackburn--please, please take action," Plawchan said.