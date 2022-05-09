May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Knoxville

AAPI Heritage Month celebrates some of the people and cultures that helped shape national history and impacted American cultures.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across the U.S. in May, communities come together to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The month is filled with events and discussions about the impact of Asian Americans on national history. It also features celebrations of the cultures that helped shape American culture over time.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month isn't specific to a single Asian nation. Instead, it includes the nations and cultures across all of Asia, including the cultures of people in Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. As of 2019, there were around 22.9 million people of Asian or Pacific Islander descent in the U.S.

In Knoxville, people can learn more about these nations and cultures through groups and events like the Knox Asian Festival. Organizers help show people some of the most significant parts of Asian cultures, including some of the most iconic cuisines and memorable performances.

"Our mission is to create and keep welcoming communities. We as Asian [people,] sharing our Asian culture, then we would like to be friends with the community," said Kumi Alderman, executive director of the Knox Asian Festival. "If we share our culture, we can live together with unity."

The actual festival is expected to be held in August this year at World's Fair Park. The event features a passport program that gives participants a chance to experience some parts of diverse cultures and to try different cuisines.