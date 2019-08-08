ATHENS, Tenn. — After 11 years of fall fun, the Mayfield Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch in Athens will not be open for the 2019 season, according to a video from Mayfield Farm.

In the video, Michael Mayfield attributes the move to "unforeseen circumstances."

"This is not a decision I come to lightly, but sometimes in life and in farming, we have to make difficult decisions," Mayfield said in the video.

He promises they will be back and better than ever in 2020 with new bathrooms, new attractions and a new name.

He also said it will also be Mayfield's bicentennial celebration and to expect a big shindig.

He recommended The River Maze in Calhoun and Oakes Farm in Corryton as friends and partners to fill the void for the 2019 season.