Dozens of people in Maynardville gathered to remember victims of gun violence on Tuesday.

St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church invited people to a memorial for victims in their community and across the U.S.

This comes after two mass shootings killed 31 people in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Father Steve Pawelk said they wanted to pray for those victims along with others closer to home.

"Whether it be murder, whether it be accident, whether it by on-duty as an officer or one of these crazy mass shootings, we're here to honor them, to remember them and the pray to them. It gives us something to do for the sake of God because none of us is going to solve this alone," he said.

Organizers said they did not focus on political solutions -- but on how the violence affects people.

