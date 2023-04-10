Memorial for fallen Knox County deputy set up in Maynardville

Deputy Tucker Blakely died after a fatal shooting on Oct. 1. His brother is the mayor of Maynardville.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Memorials for a fallen Knox County deputy are popping up across East Tennessee. One was set up in Maynardville, where a member of the deputy's family is mayor.

The memorial was set up outside the Maynardville City Hall. It included a picture of Tucker Blakely, who died after a fatal shooting on Oct. 1. The memorial also has U.S. flags, Tennessee flags and flowers to honor his life.

Ty Blakely is the mayor of the city, and it also has a picture of the two of them together.

Tucker died after he was shot while responding to a call about a domestic situation. The gunman in that incident also died in the shooting. In the days following the shooting, communities and organizations across East Tennessee showed sympathy for the Knox County Sheriff's Office and Tucker's family as they grieved.